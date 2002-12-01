Publication has ceased

This site is temporarily remaining online

99TH INFANTRY DIVISION ASSOCIATION no longer exists, and this website no longer is being updated. If donations to help maintain or archive material from this site are not forthcoming, more than a decade of living history from the Checkerboard could be lost forever.

Hoch Publishing Co. Inc., owned by the family of the late Bill Meyer, is donating continued hosting of more than 10 years of issues of the Checkerboard on this site in hope that additional donors can be found to help pay for transferring that material to a separate partial archive of issues from 1943 through 1999.

Online versions of stories from 2002 through 2012 are available here only. Stories published from 1999 through 2002 are not available anywhere. The project for which donations are being sought would attempt to ensure that all material from 1999 through 2012 is included in what is now only a partial archive, ending in 1999.

If you wish to contribute to the effort or to support continued hosting of this website, contact Hoch Publishing. The company will continue to pay for hosting of this site as long as interest in preserving the 99th's history is shown. If and when that interest wanes, this site will be discontinued, and all material here will no longer be available anywhere.

Unfortunately, Hoch Publishing has no other information available regarding 99th Infantry Division Association members or business, and all 99div.com e-mail addresses have been terminated. Please do not contact Hoch Publishing asking for general information. The only information available from Hoch is about the transferring of material published between 1999 and 2012 to the partial archive site.

HOCH PUBLISHING CO. INC.

Phone: +1 (620) 382-2165

Fax: +1 (620) 382-2262

Postal: 117 S. 3rd St., Marion, KS 66861-1621

EMAIL: record @ marionrecord.com